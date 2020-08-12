Press Releases Farrow Law Firm Press Release Share Blog

Joe Taylor Restoration Asks Court to "Censor" Civil Rico Lawsuit, Alleged Victims Fight Back in Filed Response – Witnesses Sought as to Underlying Allegations





In Response to a recently filed Motion to Strike allegations in the Complaint by Defendants JTR, Joe Taylor and others, Plaintiffs responded stating: “Defendants’ Motion to Strike is directed to sensor and edit the allegations in Plaintiffs Complaint. Defendants’ are doing what they have done in this case and two other related cases, implicitly arguing that the courthouse door swings open only for them and not the victims of a years-long scheme to defraud JTR’s employees, customers and the insurance companies which consider JTR a preferred vendor.”



The Response goes on to state: “Here, while Defendants believe a strong offense is a good defense, the most obvious by its omission in the Motion is what the Taylor Defendants are not asserting: that any of the challenged allegations are false. ... In an attempt to distract the Court from Plaintiffs’ theory, the Taylor Defendants try to minimize and reframe Plaintiffs’ claims as being solely about the “non-payment of commissions to Plaintiffs.” Motion, at 2. That attempt fails. Such a broad stroke would have this Court ignore the underlying theory of Plaintiffs’ overall case which focuses on the abuse and terror tactics employed by the Taylor Defendants (and other defendants) to not only deprive Plaintiffs of earned commissions, but also to create and propagate the fraudulent criminal enterprise of which the Taylor Defendants were both participants and controlling parties. Plaintiffs’ allegations describing those tactics and the benefits the Taylor Defendants derived from employing them, as well as the Taylor Defendants’ motivation, directly bear on the equities before the Court...”



The Response further claims: “...the case at bar involves counts of RICO violations, civil conspiracy, fraud, aiding and abetting, and abuse of process, in addition to torts and breach of contract. As set forth above, Plaintiffs contend the challenged allegations describe Plaintiffs’ underlying theory of their case, i.e. the abuse and terror tactics employed by the Taylor Defendants (and other defendants) to not only deprive Plaintiffs of earned commissions resulting in Counts II-VI and IX-XI, but also to create and propagate the fraudulent criminal enterprise of which the Taylor Defendants were both participants and controlling parties...”



On August 6, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Joe Taylor Restoration, Joe Taylor, Breeze Taylor and others in Palm Beach Circuit Court alleging claims for Civil Racketeering, Civil Conspiracy, Fraudulent Misrepresentation and Aiding and Abetting.

If you have any information as to the allegations against Joe Taylor Restoration, Joe Taylor, Breeze Taylor or Clegg Durkin, or if you are a witness as to the reputation of Joe Taylor Restoration, Joe Taylor and/or Breeze Taylor, please contact us at info@farrowlawfirm.com. All communications remain confidential. Palm Beach, FL, August 12, 2020 --( PR.com )--

Contact Information Farrow Law Firm

Janine Davis

954-252-9818



www.FarrowLawFirm.com

Attached Files Complaint Filename: FiledComplaint.pdf Motion Filename: 2020-08-05ResponsetoMotiontoS.pdf

