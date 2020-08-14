Action Thriller "Attraction to Paris" Scores US Deal

Press Releases RogueFlix Press Release

SP Releasing has acquired all North American rights to action thriller title "Attraction to Paris" from CineVia Corp.

Writer-director Jesús del Cerro’s (Hawaii) action thriller follows a young college girl studying abroad in Paris when she stumbles upon a murder in progress orchestrated by a terrorist organization putting her life in danger as the main witness.



Cast includes Dina De Laurentiis, Christopher Atkins, Tara Reid, Olivia Jordan, and Zack Peladeau.



Attraction to Paris is set for an early 2021 release in the US.



Following the acquisition, Lara Minassian of SP Releasing said, “We’re thrilled to be working with CineVia, the filmmakers, and ROKVU to promote and exploit Attraction to Paris in early 2021 throughout North America.”



“I’m very excited about SP’s North American release strategy for Attraction to Paris,” producer Irmgard Pagan said. “I wanted to make a throwback to what made watching action thrillers fun for me growing up.”



“I met the producers, Irmgard Pagan and Miguel Pagan on the set of their first feature film, Dark Power starring Kristana Loken and SeanPatrick Flannery and when they asked me if I wanted to help them with distribution matters for Attraction to Paris, I was excited to come on board,” stated Bryan Duran from ROKVU who negotiated the deal on behalf of CineVia.



