Minfy Launches Myriad, a Program for Seamless and Fast Migration of SAP Systems to Amazon Web Service

Minfy Technologies, a “Born-in-the-Cloud” managed service provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Partner, announced today the launch of Myriad, a Migration Factory Program that standardizes the SAP migration approach and helps enterprises with accelerated migration of SAP workloads to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Myriad allows qualified enterprises with funding incentives under the program.

Hyderabad, India, August 20, 2020 --



SAP systems migration to AWS with minimal downtime, leveraging Minfy’s automation-enabled migration pattern technologies.



The potential to reduce billing by 33% through funding incentives



SAP Automation scripts to update SAP Releases, hotfixes, code quality review, and patches.



Sentiment analysis across SAP monitoring and operations, so high-risk events can be prevented and enabling better SLA attainment.



Automation solutions for commonly executed activities like SAP administration tasks to drive continuous service improvements.



With over 40 successful migrations of SAP systems, Minfy has gained deep expertise to help customer’s implement, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS. Minfy recently achieved the AWS SAP Competency, in addition to the AWS Well-Architected Competency certifications, for its customer-centric commitment and successful migrations of various workloads to AWS.



Minfy’s Migration Factory program is available for customers who are looking to scale while optimizing costs and deploying their SAP workloads on the cloud. Minfy can help automate the process by providing seamless integration and deployment of the solutions, and also provide funding opportunity making the program unique.



“Working with AWS and its customer-centric approach motivated us to offer the Myriad Program to help customers migrating their SAP environments to AWS with scale, speed, agility and to provide a funding support experience,” said Vijay Jain, Director at Minfy. The program is designed to help customers to operate with greater agility and enable faster digital transformation.



As a platform driven Managed Services Provider (MSP), Minfy offers a proprietary infrastructure management platform “Swayam” that facilitates customer access to AWS features on demand. This platform allows customers to raise tickets for issues, remediate, manage, and scale their AWS workloads without third-party intervention. The platform supports SAP and other workloads with ability to solve tickets based on AI Sentiment analysis.



To learn more about Minfy’s Migration Factory Program for SAP system migration and modernization, please contact Minfy at sales@minfytech.com.



About Minfy Technologies



Minfy Technologies, headquartered in the next Silicon Valley of India — Hyderabad has operations across India, APAC region and USA. Incorporated in 2016, it is committed to helping enterprises with its impeccable IT solutions in the cloud era. For over four years, they have dedicated themselves to providing the best in class, Well-Architected Cloud Solutions to its customers. Within a short span of time, they have pioneered themselves as SAP on the cloud, NextGen Managed Services, Dev-Ops, CI/ CD and Microservices.



Minfy is a Premier Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services, providing cloud consulting, audit and advisory service on how one can utilize the cloud to make their workload highly scalable, available & efficient.



Chaitra Manda

+917569241965



https://www.minfytech.com/



