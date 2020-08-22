The Barker Team Makes the Top 20 list in America's Best 2020 by REAL Trends | Tom Ferry

Press Releases The Barker Team Press Release

Fountain Hills, AZ, August 22, 2020 --(



“Thank you so much to everyone who has trusted in us over the years with their real estate goals. We couldn’t do what we do every day without an enormously talented team and wonderful clients,” said Rich Barker, Owner of The Barker Team.



About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Year in and year out, The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams here in the Valley of the Sun. Their professional team of Realtors and licensed assistants offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make your next Real Estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience.



Rich Barker has been practicing Real Estate for over a decade. He has created a Team with other like-minded agents to form the best team in the state of Arizona. Together, we have built a professional team of Realtors that are ready, willing and able to help buyers, sellers and investors fulfill their dreams. The agents of The Barker Team participated in the sale of over $300 million in homes each of the last 10 years.



Rich Barker

480-525-7833



https://www.thebarkerteam.com/



