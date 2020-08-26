A Whole New Way to Save Up for Your Holidays - Introducing Dreamdays LoyalT

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dreamdays.ae Press Release

Dreamdays has partnered with LoyalT, the first ever global reward points Exchange network underpinned by blockchain and Artificial Intelligence, to introduce Dreamdays LoyalT , an exclusive exchange-enabled loyalty program for people who love rewards and are looking for amazing new redemption options.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 26, 2020



Dreamdays has partnered with LoyalT, the first ever global reward points Exchange network underpinned by blockchain and Artificial Intelligence, to introduce Dreamdays LoyalT , an exclusive exchange-enabled loyalty program for people who love rewards and are looking for amazing new redemption options.



New rewards and new ways to redeem

LoyalT is driven by customers’ need of instant and meaningful gratification as well as business’s need to understand their customers better and offer something meaningful.



With Dreamdays LoyalT, customers will enjoy

· Instant points credit on booking experiences on www.dreamdays.ae

· # Track point balance online

· #Pay at the check-out with LoyalT points



Additionally, customers can download the LoyalT mobile app available on Google play store and AppStore which will open up an array of innovative options to make the best use of their points.



· Add and track all their loyalty program memberships from one app

· Convert points collected at local stores, cafés, restaurants to Dreamdays LoyalT points in real-time and pay for the experiences purchased

· Set up the Holiday Planner to auto-convert all points collected on other programs to Dreamdays and save up for the next vacation

· # Gift Dreamdays LoyalT points to anyone across the globe with a personalised note

· # Refer Dreamdays to friends and families and earn more points



“The partnership will entice customers to redeem or exchange their existing loyalty points for exciting experiences like skydiving, diving with sharks, fine dining or relaxation at one of our luxury spas in the UAE. This partnership diversifies the usage of the points from traditional redemption to something that helps them tick off their bucket list. Dreamdays has a choice of over 300+ experiences for every kind of vacation and mood, to make sure that each redemption will create memories by experiencing their dream,” says Mr. Kevin Fernandes, Manager of Dreamdays.



“Our vision is to help businesses come closer to their customers through innovative solutions. We are extremely delighted to partner with Dreamdays who have similar visions and treasures customer centricity as their primary business ethos. This partnership is designed to usher in a new dawn and make every experience extremely rewarding for the Dreamdays customers,” says Mr. Rajib Ghosh (Chief Revenue Officer) of LoyalT®.



About LoyalT®

