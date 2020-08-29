Nvestox Manages COVID-19 Threat with Vigour

Press Releases Nvestox Press Release

Manama, Bahrain, August 29, 2020 --(



"Facial Communication across the trading floor is a key to an efficient execution service, clear visors where the way forward," Nvestox CEO and founder Mansour Bolous said, "my heart goes out to few team players who are still convalescing at home, but we all remain in this together and I personally thank our valued clients for their patience and support during these testing times."



Nvestox trading floors have also been duplicated with the private client trading floor and one for corporate and DIM clients, this has ensured further spacing between brokers while on the fly.



Nvestox HQ has been successfully operating in Manama, Bahrain for 16 years.



About Nvestox:



Nvestox, Inc. is a reputable global financial advisory and investment management firm, with its operational office headquarters in Manama, Bahrain consolidating global orientation and reach, and appealing to clients who value both innovation and a high level of service.



Roy Davidson

+(973) 6500 9255



www.nvestox.com



