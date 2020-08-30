Press Releases The Barker Team Press Release

Receive press releases from The Barker Team: By Email RSS Feeds: The Barker Team Proudly Announces a New Agent

The Barker Team is welcoming Sonia Parra to their group.

Fountain Hills, AZ, August 30, 2020 --(



Sonia was born in Texas and attended the University of Texas at El Paso. She is married and has two grown children. When she is not helping her clients, she loves to spend time in the Arizona sunshine.



“We are thrilled to have such a great asset joining the team,” commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.



About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Year in and year out, The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams here in the Valley of the Sun. Their professional team of Realtors and licensed assistants offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make your next Real Estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience.



Rich Barker has been practicing Real Estate for over a decade. He has created a Team with other like-minded agents to form the best team in the state of Arizona. Together, we have built a professional team of Realtors that are ready, willing and able to help buyers, sellers and investors fulfill their dreams. Rich Barker has personally been involved in the successful sale of nearly 2000 homes throughout his illustrious career. The agents of The Barker Team participated in the sale of over $300 million in homes each of the last 10 years. Last year The Barker Team helped buyers, sellers and investors closed on over 200 homes.



For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com Fountain Hills, AZ, August 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new buyer’s agent to their team, Sonia Parra. Sonia came to Arizona in 2012 from Texas and prior to joining The Barker Team, she gained over 20 years of experience in the Healthcare field. Coming from a background in helping people, real estate was a logical next step for her.Sonia was born in Texas and attended the University of Texas at El Paso. She is married and has two grown children. When she is not helping her clients, she loves to spend time in the Arizona sunshine.“We are thrilled to have such a great asset joining the team,” commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona RealtyYear in and year out, The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams here in the Valley of the Sun. Their professional team of Realtors and licensed assistants offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make your next Real Estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience.Rich Barker has been practicing Real Estate for over a decade. He has created a Team with other like-minded agents to form the best team in the state of Arizona. Together, we have built a professional team of Realtors that are ready, willing and able to help buyers, sellers and investors fulfill their dreams. Rich Barker has personally been involved in the successful sale of nearly 2000 homes throughout his illustrious career. The agents of The Barker Team participated in the sale of over $300 million in homes each of the last 10 years. Last year The Barker Team helped buyers, sellers and investors closed on over 200 homes.For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com Contact Information The Barker Team

Rich Barker

480-525-7833



https://www.thebarkerteam.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Barker Team