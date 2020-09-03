Accelerate Arbitrage Fund Announces Inaugural Distribution and Subsequent 13.3% Distribution Increase

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate”) is pleased to announce the inaugural Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (TSX: ARB) quarterly distribution of $0.15 per unit for September 2020. In addition, given the strong performance of ARB, Accelerate announced a subsequent quarterly distribution of $0.17 per unit for December 2020, representing a distribution increase of 13.3%.

“In our seventh year of successfully operating the arbitrage strategy, the Accelerate Arbitrage Fund is once again outperforming its benchmark and its competitors by a wide margin,” said Accelerate CEO Julian Klymochko. “We manage ARB to provide investors with a consistent, low-risk return, targeting 4-8% annualized with low volatility. Given ARB’s outperformance since its April 2020 launch as an ETF on the TSX, we are rewarding ARB investors by increasing the fund’s distribution as we aim to provide an attractive yield to unitholders.”



To learn more about the Accelerate Arbitrage Fund, visit: accelerateshares.com



About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.



Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.



For Additional Information:



For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@accelerateshares.com

