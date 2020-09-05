Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strategic Dentistry Press Release

Dr. Steve Yun Joins the Faculty of DOCS Education

Seattle, WA, September 05, 2020



“From years of working with dentists on a daily basis, Dr. Yun has developed the rare ability to meld his own medical specialty with issues surrounding the practice of dentistry,” according to Dr. Michael Silverman, DOCS Founder and CEO. “We are especially excited to have his expertise when teaching medical emergencies, IV sedation, and as a deep resource to our members.”



As an M.D. anesthesiologist, Dr. Yun’s mission is to bring the safety of hospital-grade anesthesia to the dental office. He maintains active privileges at Saddleback Memorial Medical Center, which was recently chosen the best hospital in Orange County; he also performs complex anesthesia cases at Rady's Children's Hospital in San Diego. The majority of his patients in dental offices are children, and Dr. Yun is a member of the Society for Pediatric Anesthesia, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and the California Society of Pediatric Dentistry.



“My approach towards children is to be as gentle as possible,” says Yun. “I first build rapport with a child by playing with them and telling them about our ‘breathing game.’ I stay with them every moment until they are awake.”



For children with severe anxiety or who are unable to cooperate, Dr. Yun offers "needle-free anesthesia" and other special techniques to keep them safe and comfortable. “I bring the same type of equipment and medicines I use in the hospital OR, including modern, fast-acting medications that are rapidly metabolized,” he adds. “Children do extremely well after their anesthesia experience, and with my techniques, they generally do not experience any nausea and heavy grogginess.”



Dr. Yun received his MD with Honors in 1996 from the University of Southern California, with an additional 3 years of training in Anesthesiology at the UCLA Medical Center, and is certified in Adult and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. He is an Examiner and Expert Consultant for the Dental Board of California, a Safety Inspector for the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities.



Not one to be an underachiever, Dr. Yun regularly teaches students as a Clinical Professor at Western University of Health Sciences and a Lecturer at the Loma Linda School of Dentistry. For the last 15+ years, he has been the Director of Anesthesia for Dr. Daniel Kharrazi, Former Team Physician for the Los Angeles Lakers.



