The Beacon Group Announces the Promotion of David "Max" Korzen to Director in the Aerospace, Defense & Government Practice

As Director in the Aerospace, Defense & Government practice, Max will work alongside Mark Heck, Vice President in the Aerospace, Defense & Government practice to help clients identify and assess new markets, opportunities, adjacencies and technological advancements. Of his promotion Mr. Korzen says, “I’m grateful to be a part of the exceptional team at the Beacon Group. Working alongside this talented group of thought leaders is truly a privilege.” Mr. Korzen holds a master’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from George Washington University.



With this promotion, we recognize David’s commitment to Beacon and his outstanding performance. “Max has proven himself throughout his career as a thinker, doer and leader. It has been a great experience working closely with him, and I look forward to future contributions to our clients and our firm. Please join me in celebrating his promotion,” said Cliff Farrah, firm president and CEO.



Mr. Korzen was named one of the top 100 most influential veterans of 2017 by Hill Vets, a Washington DC non-profit organization. He is also a Defense Council member at the Truman National Security Project.



Natalie Barr

207-553-7649



https://www.beacongroupconsulting.com/



