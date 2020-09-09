Press Releases Science of Spirituality Press Release

Receive press releases from Science of Spirituality: By Email RSS Feeds: Science of Spirituality 35th Eye Camp Helps Thousands Regain Sight

Lisle, IL, September 09, 2020 --(



Uniting for Sight

Day One of the week-long camp saw patients from several states in India avail the complimentary services offered on the grounds of Kirpal Bagh, Delhi. They were treated by medical teams consisting of volunteer physician and healthcare worker teams. Following a thorough screening, patients deemed medically eligible are referred to ICARE Eye Hospital, for surgery. ICARE is a leading eye hospital in India and keeps pace with advanced technology available worldwide, including using the state-of–the-art Alcon Infiniti Vision System for eye surgery. Here, physician volunteers from the United States work hand in hand with ICARE doctors to help patients regain their sight. In addition to the no-cost surgeries, SKRM also provides free lodging, travel, food, eye drops, reading glasses and other essential services to the patients.



Serving Humanity

SKRM holds cataract eye camps twice a year, in February and September. Continuing with its tradition, SKRM ensured that the maximum number of people benefited from the camp this year.



The eye and health camps sponsored by Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission and Science of Spirituality are offered free of charge and are provided in a spirit of selfless service to the community.



Follow the complete story at https://www.sos.org/news/sos-happenings/35th-eye-camp-helps-thousands-regain-sight



To learn about meditation, visit https://www.sos.org/ Lisle, IL, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission (SKRM) and Science of Spirituality organized their 35th cataract removal eye camp in Delhi. Held under the guidance of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, the eye camp coincided with the 33rd International Human Unity Conference that the spiritual Master presides over. The annual conference convenes global dignitaries of various faiths and traditions, and delegates from around the world to explore and celebrate our oneness and unity at the level of the soul.Uniting for SightDay One of the week-long camp saw patients from several states in India avail the complimentary services offered on the grounds of Kirpal Bagh, Delhi. They were treated by medical teams consisting of volunteer physician and healthcare worker teams. Following a thorough screening, patients deemed medically eligible are referred to ICARE Eye Hospital, for surgery. ICARE is a leading eye hospital in India and keeps pace with advanced technology available worldwide, including using the state-of–the-art Alcon Infiniti Vision System for eye surgery. Here, physician volunteers from the United States work hand in hand with ICARE doctors to help patients regain their sight. In addition to the no-cost surgeries, SKRM also provides free lodging, travel, food, eye drops, reading glasses and other essential services to the patients.Serving HumanitySKRM holds cataract eye camps twice a year, in February and September. Continuing with its tradition, SKRM ensured that the maximum number of people benefited from the camp this year.The eye and health camps sponsored by Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission and Science of Spirituality are offered free of charge and are provided in a spirit of selfless service to the community.Follow the complete story at https://www.sos.org/news/sos-happenings/35th-eye-camp-helps-thousands-regain-sightTo learn about meditation, visit https://www.sos.org/ Contact Information Science of Spirituality

Kamal Mehta

630-955-1200



www.sos.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Science of Spirituality