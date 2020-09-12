Accelerate Introduces the OneChoice Alternative Model Portfolio

Press Releases Accelerate Press Release

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate”) is pleased to introduce the OneChoice Alternative Model Portfolio.

“We are excited to continue to bring essential innovation to the market. In 2019, we launched the first hedge fund and private equity ETFs. In 2020, we are introducing the first alternative model portfolio,” said Accelerate CEO Julian Klymochko. “OneChoice was designed for advisors and portfolio managers to help lower client portfolio risk through additional diversification and increase efficiency through the automation of portfolio construction, due diligence and implementation.”



The OneChoice Alternative Model Portfolio targets an 8% annualized volatility with low correlation to traditional stock and bond portfolios by allocating to alternative asset classes including:



Absolute Return

Private Credit

Real Assets

Alternative Currencies

Private Equity

Alternative Equity



“With recent record-high stock market volatility and rock-bottom bond yields, an allocation to only stocks and bonds may no longer be sufficient to provide the returns and diversification needed to meet long-term financial goals. OneChoice is the portfolio solution to help advisors augment traditional portfolios with a diversified sleeve of alternative strategies and save thousands of hours on portfolio construction, due diligence and implementation with the simplicity of just one choice.”



To learn more about the OneChoice Alternative Model Portfolio, visit https://AccelerateShares.com/OneChoice.



About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.



For Additional Information:

