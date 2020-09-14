David Shapiro, Ph.D. Has Become a Singapore Registered Psychologist

David Steven Shapiro, Ph.D. has been awarded the title Singapore Registered Psychologist. He already has been licensed as a California Psychologist, and is now proud to add official registration in Singapore. Doctor Shapiro is proud to be now registered in Singapore as it gives another level of assurance to the sophisticated clients he serves in his Central Business District private practice.

In addition to this recent recognition, Dr. Shapiro has maintained California licensure as a Psychologist for 19 years, and is also a Full Member of the American Psychological Association.



David obtained his Ph.D. from the APA. Accredited Counseling Psychology Training Program at the University of Texas at Austin. UT Austin's program is among the oldest and most respected doctoral Programs for Counseling Psychology in the United States. It follows what is called the Scientist-Practitioner Model, which provides extensive training in Psychological Theory, Research, and Clinical Practice. In order to fulfill the requirements of this degree, Dr. Shapiro completed an APA Approved Predoctoral Psychology Internship at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial VA Medical Center in Loma Linda California. His doctoral dissertation titled: "Study of Self-Appraisal and Social Orientation Using Early Recollection and Questionnaire Data" was supervised by professor Guy J. Manaster, Ph.D. the internationally recognized expert in Adler's Individual Psychology.



Doctor Shapiro also holds a Masters of Arts Degree in Developmental Psychology from Teachers College, Columbia University. Professor John Broughton, Ph.D. supervised his Masters Project, which was titled "Study of Early Loss of Mother as a Risk Factor in the Development of PTSD in Later Life." This Masters Project was an intensive case study of a child of war in El Salvador using his early recollections, projective drawings and dream reports.



While earning his B.A. in Psychology at the University of California at Santa Cruz David was mentored by the renowned Psychologist and Sociologist G. William Domhoff, Ph.D. As an undergraduate, with Dr. Domhoff's guidance, David authored a theoretical analysis of the recurrent nightmares associated with PTSD in Vietnam Combat Veterans and also produced a video documentary about that subject as well.



