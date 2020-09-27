Local Real Estate Agent, Jennifer Langhals Earns e-PRO® Certification

Press Releases Jennifer Langhals Press Release

Mason, OH, September 27, 2020 --(



Jennifer Langhals joins nearly 40,000 real estate professionals who have earned NAR’s e-PRO® certification and dedicated their time and effort towards learning how to use the latest social media technologies to create an online presence and reach today’s hyper-connected consumers.



NAR redesigned the e-PRO® curriculum to better meet the challenges of today’s real estate market. The new e-PRO® program has been expanded to include data security and strategies for safeguarding clients’ private information.



Social media is evolving every day so it is vital that REALTORS® embrace the new technology and online resources that have become an integral part of the home buying and selling process. Agents who earn the e-PROÒ certification are dedicated to making the most of today's social media and technology to help consumers with their real estate needs, whatever they may be.



Jennifer Langhals

513-496-8090



www.movetolittlemiami.com



