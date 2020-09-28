Press Releases Farrow Law Firm Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Farrow Law Firm: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: $345,000 Final Judgement Against Scott Gallagher & TheDirectory.com Associates Scott McBride and Michele McBride. Civil Racketeering Charges Remain - Witnesses Sought

If you have any information as to the allegations in the Complaint, or if you are a witness as to the reputation of TheDirectory.com [SEEK], Scott Gallagher, Scott McBride or Michele McBride, please contact us at info@farrowlawfirm.com. All communications remain confidential. Tampa, FL, September 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Circuit Court has entered a $345,000 Final Judgment against two Defendants, Scott McBride and Michele McBride, for fraudulent misrepresentation and aiding and abetting a conspiracy to default. Allegations of Civil Racketeering “RICO” remain against Scott Gallagher, Cheryl Gallagher and publicly traded company TheDirectory.com [Seek].The Amended Complaint alleges: “The Gallaghers and McBride are professional con artists and fraudsters who purposely manipulate information about publicly traded companies for their own personal financial benefit.”The Complaint goes on to state: “In this case, 'RICO' Defendants’ elaborate scheme utilizes an effective form of 'pump and dump' by acquiring assets under false and fraudulent pretenses and then funneling these 'assets' into one publicly traded company, Defendant United Consortium Limited ('UCL'). Thereafter, Defendants flood the Internet with 'Message Board Comments' and false paid advertisements promoting the 'health' of Defendant UCL in order to drive up its stock price. At the same time, Defendants also promote their alleged “professional accolades” in order to cast a spell of legitimacy while carrying out their nefarious and illegal business practice of investor fraud and money laundering.”The allegations further state: “This case involves the fraudulent acquisition of Plaintiff’s property and the subsequent transfer of such property to Defendant UCL in furtherance of the Gallagher’s and McBride’s latest enterprise – the intentional deceit and manipulation of publicly traded UCL securities to line their own pockets.”The September 22, 2020 Final Judgment states: “Plaintiff DON’T LOOK MEDIA, LLC, a Delaware limited liability corporation, commenced this action on October 18, 2018, thereafter amending its Complaint on April 23, 2019, asserting claims against Defendants, W. Scott McBride pursuant to Fla. Stat. § 772.103, Florida’s Civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act 'RICO,' fraudulent transfers pursuant to Fla. Stat. 726.105(1)(a), fraudulent misrepresentation, aiding and abetting, and civil conspiracy, and against Michele McBride for fraudulent transfers pursuant to Fla. Stat. 726.105(1)(a), and aiding and abetting.”In Final Judgment, the Circuit Court determined: “After reviewing the Complaint and Plaintiff’s proof of damages, including Plaintiff’s Affidavit of Indebtedness, and considering the arguments made at the September 14, 2020 Hearing, the Court finds that the facts pleaded and alleged against the defaulting Defendants W. Scott McBride and Michele McBride are legally sufficient to state claims for fraudulent misrepresentation, aiding and abetting, and civil conspiracy.”The Final Judgment is against W. Scott McBride and Michele McBride for actual damages of $345,000.00.If you have any information as to the allegations in the Complaint, or if you are a witness as to the reputation of TheDirectory.com [SEEK], Scott Gallagher, Scott McBride or Michele McBride, please contact us at info@farrowlawfirm.com. All communications remain confidential. Contact Information Farrow Law Firm

Janine Davis

954-252-9818



www.FarrowLawFirm.com

Attached Files Gallagher McBride Final Judgement Filename: McBrideGallagerFinalJudgement.pdf

