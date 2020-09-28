Lithuanian Trade Council is Launching Global B2B Trading Platform Nation Marketplace

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lithuanian Marketplace Press Release

Earlier Lithuanian Trade Council launched a Lithuanian B2B trading platform Lithuanian Marketplace for the Lithuanian community, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. The Lithuanian Marketplace is a digital catalog of Lithuanian commercial products. Suppliers can display hundreds of products for export promotion. This is a free service.



Lori V. Gagnon, Chief Operations Officer of the Lithuanian Trade Council says, “LTC's mission is to provide business solutions to Lithuanian-based manufacturers and suppliers in order to promote new business opportunities around the world that benefit the Lithuanian homeland and communities. A Lithuanian supplier or manufacturer can register under "Become a Vendor" for this exciting export program. Product display is FREE for all Lithuanian suppliers.”



Mrs. Gagnon added, “LTC's mission is to provide Lithuanian manufacturers, suppliers and distributors with global business opportunities. A Lithuania-based company that manufactures agricultural products, consumer goods, commercial products, industrial products, home and garden, food and beverage, jewelry and clothing, pet food, furniture or high-tech products, LTC's employees will engaged in construction. new sales channels to increase global exports of its products.”



The Lithuanian marketplace is a business-to-business platform that enables buyers from all over the world to source products directly from the manufacturer. There are more than 4000 manufacturers and suppliers in Lithuania who make some of the best products in the world.



As a flagship program of the Lithuanian Trade Council, the Lithuanian Marketplace aims to be the leading specialist in exporting Lithuanian commercial products to facilitate direct trade of Lithuanian products and goods with international buyers and traders. LTC's first order in the Lithuanian marketplace was sold to a company in India for over $ 20,000. In 2019, LTC received more than $ 30 million in farm offerings for corn, oats, and grains. LTC encourage all Lithuanian farmers to contact regarding their 2020 harvest. Most inquiries come from North America, India, the United Arab Emirates, West Africa and Europe.



Mrs. Gagnon further says, “Manufacturer, supplier or distributor based in Lithuania can take this opportunity to expand business to an international market by promoting products on this website. Display products on website https://www.lithuanianmarketplace.com/ for free. In this way, it expands LTC's product line to offer a wide range of products to international buyers. This, in turn, brings more visitors to the website, and therefore more potential buyers for business products. Join the ranks of current suppliers and show the world the quality products that Lithuania makes."



There are several reasons why buying Lithuanian products is beneficial for the international buyer. The country is not only ranked 14th in the world on the Ease of Doing Business Index, it is also one of the best-educated countries, a leader in post-secondary education. Also, it is much cheaper to manufacture items in Lithuania than in the United States, as the average monthly salary is generally lower.



Media Contact:



Bernard Gagnon

+1 (667) 221-0732

info@lithuaniantradecouncil.com

https://www.lithuanianmarketplace.com/



c/o Lithuanian Trade Council, Inc.

851 Hollins Street, 2nd Floor

