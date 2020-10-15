PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Weybridge Assets

Weybridge Assets Continues a Sanitary Work Environment During the Global Pandemic


Weybridge Assets remains vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 transmission.

Singapore, Singapore, October 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- International financial services firm Weybridge Assets employs further state-of-the-art safety measures to guarantee a safe work environment.

Trading stations have been partitioned, open office booth separation and full head voice-activated shields (with Bluetooth microphones that connect direct to the telecom without the need to dial) have now become norm.

"This state-of-the-art tech has proved invaluable in the fight against viral transmission," said the company's DOP Mr. James Tyler. "We also ask our clients when booking to visit us to adopt the same safety measures with the armour and hazmat protection we provide. We are a clean 24/7 operation and the only staff who have tested positive so far were after travelling back from Europe, they are right now in isolation. We are a sanitized environment and we all want to keep it that way."

About Weybridge Assets:

Founded in 2004, Weybridge Assets Inc. is a unique financial services provider embracing responsible finance by offering financial services to its clients in an accountable, transparent and ethical manner, specializing in portfolio management, purchase and sale of financial instruments and corporate finance advice.
