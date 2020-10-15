Weybridge Assets Continues a Sanitary Work Environment During the Global Pandemic

Press Releases Weybridge Assets Press Release

Weybridge Assets remains vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 transmission.

Singapore, Singapore, October 15, 2020



Trading stations have been partitioned, open office booth separation and full head voice-activated shields (with Bluetooth microphones that connect direct to the telecom without the need to dial) have now become norm.



"This state-of-the-art tech has proved invaluable in the fight against viral transmission," said the company's DOP Mr. James Tyler. "We also ask our clients when booking to visit us to adopt the same safety measures with the armour and hazmat protection we provide. We are a clean 24/7 operation and the only staff who have tested positive so far were after travelling back from Europe, they are right now in isolation. We are a sanitized environment and we all want to keep it that way."



About Weybridge Assets:



Adam Fields

+65 3159 0554



https://www.weybridgeassets.com/



