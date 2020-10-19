Epixel Recognized for Its MLM Software Innovations by TopDevelopers

Press Releases Epixel MLM Software Press Release

TopDevelopers awarded Epixel MLM Software 3 times in a row for its contributions to the IT industry in 2020.

Epixel MLM Software is a private organization, headquartered in India, committed to bringing a new face to the Direct selling and network marketing industry through technology. Their direct selling software has set new standards in the direct selling industry by providing the best user experience. “We are pleased to receive these recognitions, these are a source of inspiration to achieve more in the coming years. We wish to meet the business demands of our users right before they realize it. We constantly strive to transform the MLM industry into a mainstream marketing concept. The world needs to explore the possibilities and potential of network marketing and direct selling in the near future. Ensuring trust and transparency is what we are working at. We are in the process of architecting tools assisted with AI and BI, to identify potential businesses that may turn into scam thus saving the face of the MLM industry,” says Dhanesh Haridas, Chief Technical Officer, Epixel Solutions. Las Vegas, NV, October 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TopDevelopers published a list of the top IT companies that contributed in various technical areas in 2020. They had run a series of surveys this year to assess the top contributors in the industry. Epixel MLM Software featured in their list as the "Top Custom Software Development Company." It also got honored as the "Top Blockchain Development Company" and "Finest AngularJS Development Company" earlier this year.Epixel has been delivering tailor-made solutions for MLM companies for several years. They stand out in the industry with their broad spectrum of customization features. They have also made their mark with their wide range of configurable options like commissions, bonuses, and rank rules in their software. “The software is very modular and it lets you configure many settings like your compensation bonus details, tax configuration by state, and so on. The content management system was easy to use and it allowed us to add new pages quickly,” says Steve L, IT Specialist at Inovitta.Epixel has excelled in devising blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions to meet the demands of global business expansion for its customers. “I spotted Epixel on initial search itself. They are among the top providers of network marketing software. I feel the team is flexible to make any changes based on my expectation,” says Ronald K, Co-founder, EasyLyf Health Ltd. The aim of Epixel is to make every aspect of MLM business better and effective.Epixel MLM Software is a private organization, headquartered in India, committed to bringing a new face to the Direct selling and network marketing industry through technology. Their direct selling software has set new standards in the direct selling industry by providing the best user experience. “We are pleased to receive these recognitions, these are a source of inspiration to achieve more in the coming years. We wish to meet the business demands of our users right before they realize it. We constantly strive to transform the MLM industry into a mainstream marketing concept. The world needs to explore the possibilities and potential of network marketing and direct selling in the near future. Ensuring trust and transparency is what we are working at. We are in the process of architecting tools assisted with AI and BI, to identify potential businesses that may turn into scam thus saving the face of the MLM industry,” says Dhanesh Haridas, Chief Technical Officer, Epixel Solutions. Contact Information Epixel MLM Software

