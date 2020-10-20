5-Stars for Connecticut Author's New Release, "5 Easy Steps to Homeschooling"

Press Releases Author, Heather D. Nelson Press Release Share Blog

Nelson's book offers a succinct historical background on compulsory education and homeschooling. The pages are filled with encouragement for first time homeschooling parents and anecdotal stories to help parents navigate the choices. 5-stars by Reader's Favorites.





Greenwich, CT, October 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Heather D. Nelson's 5 Easy Steps to Homeschooling is actually an eye-opener to many readers who have their reservations about homeschooling and the author tackles the subject with great clarity and expertise. The author's experience in homeschooling her three kids gives readers good insights into homeschooling and will be helpful, especially if they are doing it for the first time. She explains the benefits of homeschooling very nicely to help readers make their choices about homeschooling. Reading the book is a good way to see how homeschooling can be fun for the whole family and they can get help from many organizations that offer information and education for families looking for homeschooling for their children." – Excerpt from Reader's Favorite 5-Star Review

Full Review Available at:
https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/5-easy-steps-to-homeschooling

Readers' Favorite is owned and operated by authors for authors. Their staff and nearly all their 1,000+ reviewers are authors who have come together to provide fellow authors with a valuable set of resources to help them succeed. Readers' Favorite has become the fastest growing book review and award contest site on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers such as Random House, Simon & Schuster and Harper Collins, and have received the Best Websites for Authors and Honoring Excellence awards from the Association of Independent Authors.

5 Easy Steps to Homeschooling marks Heather D. Nelson's 4th published book, landing beautifully at the intersection of personal experience and professional passion.

The wake of COVID-19 left many families anxious about the 20/21 school year. Rising regulations about masks and social distancing further fueled concerns about both safety, and educational impact, leaving many families turning to home education for the first time. To answer their calls for help, Nelson published 5 Easy Steps to Homeschooling, to capitalize on her 6+ years of homeschooling.

Her book offers a succinct historical background on compulsory education and homeschooling. The pages are filled with encouragement for first time homeschooling parents and anecdotal stories to help parents navigate the choices. She offers actionable first steps and a host of resources for parents to educate themselves.

Contact Information
Author
Heather D. Nelson
214-603-1979
https://heatherdnelson.com

