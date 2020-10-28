Accelerate Alternative ETFs Now on the RBC Dominion Securities A+ Platform

Press Releases Accelerate Press Release

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, October 28, 2020 --(



The RBC Dominion Securities A+ platform includes carefully evaluated investment solutions from elite money managers worldwide. A+ replaces the emotions and guesswork of investing with a strictly rational and decisive approach to intelligent asset allocation.



Accelerate’s alternative ETFs are designed to provide exposure to alternative asset classes that allow advisors, portfolio managers and their clients to diversify beyond just stocks and bonds.



“We are pleased to be chosen by RBC Dominion Securities, a global leader in wealth management, as one of the select group of high-quality investment managers on the exclusive A+ platform for RBC Dominion Securities advisors and their clients,” said Accelerate CEO Julian Klymochko. “In an era of rock-bottom interest rates and record high stock market volatility, we are pleased to provide investors with diversification, alternative yield and alpha generation solutions through alternative investment strategies including absolute return, arbitrage, enhanced equity and private equity replication.”



The Accelerate alternative ETFs on the RBC Dominion Securities A+ platform include:



Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund (TSX: HDGE)

Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (TSX: ARB)

Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund (TSX: ATSX)

Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund (TSX: ALFA)



To learn more about Accelerate’s alternative ETFs, visit accelerateshares.com



About the Accelerate Funds



Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.



About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.



Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.



For Additional Information:



For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@accelerateshares.com

Julian Klymochko

1-855-892-0740



accelerateshares.com



