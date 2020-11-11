BE Builds, LLC, Partners with Win Marketing Group “WINM” for Website Development and Digital Marketing Program

Press Releases BE Furniture Press Release

Win Marketing Group partnered with “BE (Business Environments) Builds” of Parsippany, New Jersey. BE Builds offers complete commercial construction services for the modern office.

BE Builds is a certified Minority Women-Owned Business (MWOB) that offers complete commercial construction services for the modern office. Comprised of New Jersey state licensed contractors for both union and non-union sites, BE Builds specializes in all stages of construction from the permit process and demolition, to the final paint job and client walk-through.



BE Builds is also a division of BE Furniture, a leading national provider of office design, furniture, and installation services. BE Furniture is a GSA Advantage vendor, and a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) vendor in the states of New York and New Jersey, making office furniture procurement easy for government clients.



Together with BE Builds, Business Environments becomes a comprehensive construction solution for your next office buildout.



WINM Marketing Program For BE Builds



WINM was engaged to do the web design and implementation, as well as provide all the copywriting and search marketing strategy for the new business initiative. WINM reviewed and performed extensive background research on the commercial construction industry, as well as the current trends in modern office workspace design to come up with the visual concept for the new BE Builds website.



As a result of our search visibility analysis across the U.S., WINM created SEO optimized page content catering to the unique service offering of the BE Builds brand. These include:



· NJ Office Building Contractors

· NJ Office Design Firm

· Installation and Application for Office Buildout

· COVID-19 Workplace Solutions

· Office Buildout Services



The marketing program that WINM has implemented for BE Builds includes organic Search Engine Optimization, content marketing and Social Media advertising. WINM’s SEO Program will also produce quality blog, graphic, social media, and video content to syndicate on external web properties and other WINM proprietary content distribution platforms.



Call WINM for a Digital Branding Overview



The WIN Marketing Group based in Boonton Township New Jersey, partners with clients both large and small to achieve and sustain new business development through digital strategies.



Kyra Gardner

973.335.7700



https://www.befurniture.com/



