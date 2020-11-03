OrthoNeuro Neurologist Dr. Martin Taylor Enrolls First Patient in the United States and Australia for New Parkinson’s Phase 3 Research Trial

Press Releases OrthoNeuro Press Release Share Blog

The trial is a subcutaneous Levodopa infusion pump. Participants in the study will help the study team evaluate if the investigational medication is safe and effective when delivered continuously, 24 hours a day, through an infusion system. The trial, done at only two sites in Ohio, will include over 130 subjects across 13 sites in the U.S. and Australia.



“It’s exciting to provide a potential new treatment for patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease,” said Taylor.



The research trial is through The Orthopedic Foundation. The goal of the trial is to enhance and improve the motor system of patients with advanced Parkinson’s.



“The Orthopedic Foundation is proud to be a part of Dr. Martin Taylor’s work with advanced Parkinson’s disease,” said Daryl Sybert, D.O., OrthoNeuro spine surgeon and The Orthopedic Foundation Chairman. “This groundbreaking research could drastically improve the daily lives for those with this debilitating disease.”



OrthoNeuro

OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, physical medicine & rehabilitation. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations throughout greater Columbus. To schedule an appointment, please contact OrthoNeuro at 614-890-6555 or visit the OrthoNeuro website at www.orthoneuro.com.



The Orthopedic Foundation

Columbus, OH, November 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- OrthoNeuro Neurologist Martin T. Taylor, D.O. PhD has enrolled the first patient in the United States and Australia for a new Parkinson's disease Phase 3 research trial. The first patient enrolled in the study on Oct. 19 and the second on Oct. 29. Contact Information OrthoNeuro
Heather Benjamin
614-839-2142
www.orthoneuro.com
Director, Marketing and Communications

Heather Benjamin

614-839-2142



www.orthoneuro.com

Director, Marketing and Communications



