The Red Flag Image Company Announces Two Promotions

The Red Flag Image Company is committed to excellence, both internally and with our valued clients. They are confident that the result of lifting these gifted individuals to these new positions will greatly benefit their client experience. Mike Magolnick continued, “We believe it is important to surround yourself and your business with people who push you to your greatest potential. Great companies excel when you have the right people in the right seats on the bus.” Dallas, TX, November 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Red Flag Image Company is proud to announce two important team promotions. Long time marketing specialist, Alexis Peterson has been officially promoted to Director of Client Success. Alexis has been with the company since 2018 in multiple capacities. She will ensure that needs of every client are executed flawlessly from start to finish. “We know that with Alexis as the Director of Client Success she will not only elevate the clients end-to-end experience, but also guarantee the effortless flow of high quality work among our team members,” said Mike Magolnick, Red Flag CEO.Melissa Creery has also been promoted from Communications Specialist to Communications Director. “Melissa is a great new team member who brings exceptional vision to this important communications role. She will personally see to it that the PR, marketing and social media messages are in line with clients’ expectations,” said CEO, Mike Magolnick.The Red Flag Image Company is committed to excellence, both internally and with our valued clients. They are confident that the result of lifting these gifted individuals to these new positions will greatly benefit their client experience. Mike Magolnick continued, “We believe it is important to surround yourself and your business with people who push you to your greatest potential. Great companies excel when you have the right people in the right seats on the bus.”