The Red Flag Image Company
The Red Flag Image Company Launches "Your Marketing Department"


Dallas, TX, November 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Red Flag Image Company is proud to announce the launch of a truly important service for all small to medium sized businesses. "Your Marketing Department" is a full-service, outsourced marketing department that works directly with your staff, executive team, internal marketing professionals. "The YMD service is invaluable to growing companies because of the cost-savings and experience we can offer," said Mike Magolnick, CEO of The Red Flag Image Company. "What we can do in the $6,000-20,000 per month range, most companies would need to spend 5x and the experience level far exceeds the capabilities of a normal company budget." The Red Flag Image Company is well known for its innovative approach to marketing, reputation management and PR. Services include full management of social media, marketing, public relations, reputation monitoring and management, creative, websites, SEO, paid media and more. To find out more about "Your Marketing Department" visit GetRedFlag.com.
Contact Information
The Red Flag Image Company
Melissa Creery
(707) RED-FLAG
Contact
https://getredflag.com

