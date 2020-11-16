PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases

 
The Beacon Group

Growing the Top Line, Debut Book from Growth Strategy Expert Cliff Farrah, Now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon


Portland, ME, November 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Beacon Group is pleased to announce that our CEO & Founder, Cliff Farrah’s new book, Growing the Top Line: Four Key Questions and the Proven Process for Scaling Your Business, is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

Growing the Top Line gives readers access to Farrah’s 25+ years of experience in helping Fortune 500 companies grow. You’ll see interviews from current and prior executives at major corporations like Intel, Medtronic, CDW, Johnson and Johnson, Juniper Networks, Nike, Pratt and Whitney, Eaton, Motorola, SAP, JPMorgan Chase, Raytheon, The U.S. Army, Corning, EDS, Oracle, Crate and Barrel, Texas Instruments, The World Health Organization, General Electric, and Cisco among others. You’ll also see learnings from successful entrepreneurs and operators of non-profit organizations, as well as input from leading academic thinkers.

“Cliff’s systematic approach to framing growth opportunity areas for your business is worth the read. And yes - I’ll buy 2.” - Martin J. Curran, Executive Vice President, Corning Innovation Officer

“A really excellent book. Growing the Top Line takes core concepts that are familiar, but organizes them in a special way. It takes an important but murky concept and makes it simple, logical and measurable. I recommend it for any strategist who is charged with ramping revenue, at any company” - David Maister, author of Managing The Professional Service Firm and The Trusted Advisor.

"Finally, a book from Cliff Farrah! Growing the Top Line is not to be missed. A fresh, and simple framework to effective strategy by one of the greatest modern practitioners. A must read with Cliff’s humble style throughout.” - John Seebeck, Vice President and GM, eCommerce, CDW

In his book, Cliff takes the reader through his copyrighted growth strategy methodology step-by-step. Entrepreneurs, seasoned business executives, new MBAs, and anyone looking to grow their business can learn both a process and framework on how to create a successful growth strategy.

Growing the Top Line will be released by John Wiley & Sons.

www.amazon.com/Growing-Top-Line-Pathways-Business/dp/1119779200/ref=sr_1_1
Contact Information
The Beacon Group
Natalie Barr
207-553-7649
Contact
https://www.beacongroupconsulting.com/

