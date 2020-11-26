Accelerate Announces OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Accelerate Press Release

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, November 26, 2020 --(



“In 2020, we have seen bond yields hit all-time lows and equity volatility hit an all-time high. With this backdrop, many investors are searching for uncorrelated returns outside of the traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds,” said JulianKlymochko, Founder and CEO of Accelerate. “The Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF provides investors with a diversified portfolio of alternative asset classes in an easy-to-use ETF with a management fee of only 0.20%.”



Utilizing OneChoice in client portfolios may provide two benefits:



Reduce client portfolio risk through increased diversification

Increase efficiency through the automation of portfolio construction, due diligence and implementation



The goal of investing in OneChoice is to augment traditional portfolios by lowering portfolio risk and improving risk-adjusted returns through increased diversification.



“Since the 1980’s, the Yale Endowment has perfected the alternative asset allocation portfolio. We’re continuing our mission of democratizing alternative investments by offering a diversified portfolio of alternative investments in an easy to use, liquid and low-fee ETF.”



The Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF (TSX: ONEC) provides exposure to the following asset classes and alternative strategies:



Absolute Return: Arbitrage and Long-Short Equity

Private Credit: Mortgages and Leveraged Loans

Real assets: Infrastructure and Real Estate

Alternative Currencies: Gold and Bitcoin

Global Macro: Risk Parity

Alternative Equity: Alpha + Beta



The Portfolio Manager of OneChoice, Julian Klymochko, has over a decade of experience managing alternative strategies, culminating in a BarclayHedge Top 10 global performance award, Preqin global top 10 ranking and 1st place ranking from the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.



The Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the units of the OneChoice ETF. Listing is subject to the OneChoice ETF fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX on or before January 14, 2021, including distribution of the units to a minimum number of public unitholders.



To learn more about OneChoice, visit https://AccelerateShares.com/onechoice/.



About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.



Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.



For Additional Information:



Julian Klymochko

1-855-892-0740



accelerateshares.com



