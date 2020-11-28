Press Releases Inszone Insurance Press Release

Receive press releases from Inszone Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Inszone Insurance Expands, Unveils New Benefits Division

Agency Now Offering Current and New Clients Group Benefits and Individual Benefits Products.

Rancho Cordova, CA, November 28, 2020 --(



Since 2002, Inszone Insurance has been providing property and casualty insurance services to individuals and businesses throughout the United States. As part of the company’s expansion, new services have been introduced to provide a better shopping experience for customers. “We saw an opportunity to round out our agency and become truly a one stop-shop for all of our clients. Helping them not only with their personal and business insurance, but additionally provide them with products available to protect their health and the health of their employees,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “Our goal is to provide clients with an agency that can handle all of their insurance needs, and makes their life easier by centralizing all their policies.”



The company has appointed Ubaldo Robledo to lead the new Benefits Division. Ubaldo brings with him over 15 years of industry experience, highly focused on customer service, account management and an evolving expertise in health care reform. “I’m incredibly excited to lead the Benefits Division,” said Robledo. “Inszone has been providing great service to customers for years now, with a focus on customer satisfaction. I am honored to be helping the company grow and expand, while providing both new and current clients with access to a variety of benefits products for their business and for them individually.”



The launch of the new division is part of a larger growing strategy the company has been working on for the past year, continuing to broaden its national footprint, service offerings and its steady growth trajectory.



About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisition. With ten locations across California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, the company is looking to further expand regionally within the western United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com



Contacts

Inszone Insurance

Norm Hudson – CEO

916-995-0234

nhudson@inszoneins.com Rancho Cordova, CA, November 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, has announced the creation and launch of a new Benefits Division, which will focus on the company’s expansion into the Group Benefits and Individual Benefits markets.Since 2002, Inszone Insurance has been providing property and casualty insurance services to individuals and businesses throughout the United States. As part of the company’s expansion, new services have been introduced to provide a better shopping experience for customers. “We saw an opportunity to round out our agency and become truly a one stop-shop for all of our clients. Helping them not only with their personal and business insurance, but additionally provide them with products available to protect their health and the health of their employees,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “Our goal is to provide clients with an agency that can handle all of their insurance needs, and makes their life easier by centralizing all their policies.”The company has appointed Ubaldo Robledo to lead the new Benefits Division. Ubaldo brings with him over 15 years of industry experience, highly focused on customer service, account management and an evolving expertise in health care reform. “I’m incredibly excited to lead the Benefits Division,” said Robledo. “Inszone has been providing great service to customers for years now, with a focus on customer satisfaction. I am honored to be helping the company grow and expand, while providing both new and current clients with access to a variety of benefits products for their business and for them individually.”The launch of the new division is part of a larger growing strategy the company has been working on for the past year, continuing to broaden its national footprint, service offerings and its steady growth trajectory.About Inszone:Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisition. With ten locations across California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, the company is looking to further expand regionally within the western United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.comContactsInszone InsuranceNorm Hudson – CEO916-995-0234nhudson@inszoneins.com Contact Information Inszone Insurance Services

Inszone Insurance Media Team

916-738-7814



https://inszoneinsurance.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Inszone Insurance