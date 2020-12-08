Founder of Green Millennial, Finds, Grows, and Develops Tomorrow’s Movers and Shakers with Management In Training Program

Press Releases Green Millennial Press Release Share Blog

Green Millennial is more than a marketing agency, it is a business of development and expansion. Noticing sentiments towards millennials were negatively skewed to suggest a lack in work ethic, integrity and commitment, Zaccia, CEO, has set out to prove otherwise.



With the M.I.T. program, entry level employees have access to direct mentoring from CEO’s across the nation to learn how to manage clients, develop marketing strategies, and how to successful run all aspects of a business, all with the end goal of becoming managers of their own Branch within a year, if they so choose.



The company culture features an emphasis on personal growth and development through mentorship, team comradery and diversity. It is an all-inclusive environment that only requires work ethic, and a growth-oriented mindset to succeed. The office’s signature Green color symbolizes growth and integrity.



“You can tell the strength of a great leader by those around them that they’ve personally developed and empowered,” says Zaccia, whose goal is to open offices across the country, creating jobs for hundreds, and more opportunity to develop and change the lives of hard working, driven millennials everywhere. Zaccia aims to offer the opportunity to create new leadership from the largest working demographic in the nation.



Aside from the personal and professional development that takes place within Green Millennial, the company also has the privilege of working with some of the top fortune 100 companies in the nation. Their unique marketing approach and heavy focus on development of their employees is what separates them from Others – in which has allowed for expansion of offices across both coasts.



Boston, MA, December 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Zaccia Chesson, founder of Green Millennial, Incorporated, is on a mission to change the way the world views the millennial generation with her Management In Training (M.I.T.) Program. In a world where most professional and economic growth is stunted by seniority or financial oppression; this company allows for a refreshing twist on the usual corporate outlook on business.

For more information on career opportunities, team events, marketing campaigns, community involvement or general inquiries please email hr@gmillennialinc.com or check out their company page at www.gmillennialinc.com Contact Information Green Millennial

Mallory Sweeney

617-286-2814



www.gmillennialinc.com



