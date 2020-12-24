PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Media Predict Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Media Predict Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Media Predict’s Prediction Market Tech Correctly Predicts Toss-Up 2020 Presidential Election One Month Before November 3


Media Predict’s Prediction Market Tech Correctly Predicts Toss-Up 2020 Presidential Election One Month Before November 3
Stamford, CT, December 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Media Predict Inc., a media, marketing, and product research firm based in Stamford, CT, correctly predicted the razor-thin presidential election a month before November 3 – bucking the trends of most national polls and pundits. “In spite of the almost daily release of polls, betting markets, and other highly-regarded projections that indicated there would be a run-away Joe Biden victory,” said Robert Lane, Media Predict CEO. “Media Predict’s prediction market went its own way.” He went on to note that, “in the month prior to the election, our presidential prediction market averaged a 51% probability that President Trump would win re-election.” And in the three days leading up to election day, Lane indicated that the average probability “was a dead heat that ultimately tilted slightly in Biden’s favor as trading concluded.” At 11:59 p.m. on November 2, Lane said, “Our prediction market indicated a 50.9% probability that Joe Biden would win the election. We consistently forecast that it would be a very close election... and it was.”
Contact Information
Media Predict Inc.
Beverly Carter
203-559-9950
Contact
mediapredictinc.com
Attached Files
Media_Predict_2020_Election
Filename: MediaPredict_2020_Election.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Media Predict Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help