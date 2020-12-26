Teddy Nissan and Teddy Volkswagen Forgo Christmas Party & Donate $10,000 to C.E.P.B.A. for Needy Families in the North Bronx

Press Releases Teddy Nissan Press Release

If you are inspired and are willing and able to contribute to the C.E.P.B.A. Organization, please join the ‘Grab & Go’ donation ceremony at Teddy Nissan, 3660 Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Dr. Johnnie Goff at 917-797-1771 or 718-655-5361. Bronx, NY, December 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Since 2009, Teddy Nissan has been fortunate enough to host a Christmas party in appreciation and celebration of their employees, their families and their partners in the community. Unfortunately, this year, Teddy Nissan will be canceling the Christmas event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.However, Teddy Nissan has decided to use this opportunity to serve the community during this difficult year. The staff is incredibly pleased to support a $10,000 donation to the Cultural, Education, Political Business Alliance (C.E.P.B.A.) Organization that will grant Christmas wishes for needy families in the North Bronx."The whole team came together for this decision to give back to our community. It has been especially important given the challenging year we've had here in New York and in the country," noted Julio Batista, President of Teddy Nissan and Teddy Volkswagen.“Each time we’ve turned to Teddy Nissan, Teddy Volkswagen, owner Ted Bessen, and President Julio Batista, they’ve never once hesitated in supporting us,” says Dr. Johnnie Goff, a Bronx community advocate. “They’re engaged and always eager to help the community.”This money will help C.E.P.B.A. gift Christmas grocery certificates and warm coats during the winter holiday season and directly serve the North Bronx community. This donation will be critical in supporting food pantries and providing other provisions to needy families and children. In addition, funds will also be used to purchase backpacks for thousands of District 11 School students at the annual event held in August 2021.If you are inspired and are willing and able to contribute to the C.E.P.B.A. Organization, please join the ‘Grab & Go’ donation ceremony at Teddy Nissan, 3660 Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Dr. Johnnie Goff at 917-797-1771 or 718-655-5361. Contact Information Teddy Nissan

