HIVE Talent Acquisition Firm Receives Its Women Owned Small Business Certificate

About HIVE Talent Acquisition Firm:

Atlanta, GA, January 06, 2021 -- HIVE Talent Acquisition Firm, Inc. officially announces its Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification, which validates that the business is 51% owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women. HIVE provides company and candidate staffing and recruiting services, in addition to government consulting services, specializing in the delivery of workforce solutions.

"Receiving the WOSB certification allows our company to continue to grow, as well as service more clients who need our level of expertise and support the development of more satisfied workplaces," Head of Global Operations, Veronica Jenkins, said. "We're eager to expand our business and enter a network of other women-owned businesses."

The WOSB certification gives the company the ability to compete for real-time business opportunities with government agencies, state, local and federal, as well as access to grants, best-in-class programming, events and networking opportunities.

HIVE is one of five companies globally to use an artificial intelligence-based platform to identify qualified candidates, maintaining a 90% retention rate, an 85% hiring satisfaction rate and a 53% diversity rate. HIVE also specializes in strategic hiring services to support clients in crafting measurable and successful hiring plans that work the first time. As a government contractor, and minority owned company, HIVE develops DEI Strategies, updates policies and procedures and supports workforce placement needs.

Additional company and government services include staffing, recruiting, staff augmentation, strategic HR planning, process improvement and implementation, staff and leadership training, onboarding, compensation studies and internship program development. Candidate services include resume revisions, interview preparation, social media training and elevator pitch development.

About HIVE Talent Acquisition Firm:

HIVE Talent Acquisition Firm is a certified WOSB, government contractor, and minority owned company located in Sandy Springs, Ga., that specializes in the delivery of workforce solutions. HIVE provides human resources services to companies and candidates, including recruitment and staffing services, employee training and development, as well as resume reviews and interview preparation. We remove the stress of human resources from our clients – all while maintaining a 90% retention rate, an 85% hiring satisfaction rate, and a 53% diversity rate.

