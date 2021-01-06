JPR Systems to Represent MSA Safety Devices in California Municipal Markets





“MSA’s Fixed Gas and Flame Sales Team has been successfully working with JPR Systems in the industrial markets throughout California and Northwestern Nevada since 2012,” said Miles Lansberry, MSA Sales Team Leader. “We have decided to expand that coverage to include the Municipal Water and Wastewater market in California. JPR has great market leadership throughout California with an experienced team of sales engineers. We are confident that our municipal customers will enjoy the consistent market support and unmatched service that JPR has become known for.”



“MSA and JPR Systems - it’s a partnership we are proud to be a part of,” said Geoff Wickens, Sales Manager for JPR Systems. “MSA manufactures top-notch, highly accurate and reliable gas and flame sensors designed to protect employees and their worksite. We are looking forward to presenting this impressive product portfolio to our Municipal customers to meet their specific application requirements.”



For more information on MSA's fixed gas and flame detection products for the water and wastewater industry, visit https://jprsystems.com/fixed-gas-and-flame-detection



About MSA Safety Company

Established in 1914, MSA Safety is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of industries including oil and gas, utilities, fire service, construction, mining, and the military. For more information, visit www.us.msasafety.com



About JPR Systems

