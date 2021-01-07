Anthony Fuga, Partner at Holland & Knight LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s A Comprehensive Guide on Section 101 Patent Eligibility



Event Summary



Issues on Section 101 patent eligibility have been significantly important, both for patent owners and defendants in patent litigations. With notable court decisions continuously raising the bar in this area of law, it is expected that developments under 35 U.S.C. § 101 will likely continue to bring complexity and challenges to inventors, owners, litigating parties, and applicants alike.



With these prevailing risks and challenges, it is important that they keep themselves abreast of the emerging regulatory developments and court rulings to ensure effective litigation strategies and successfully mitigate legal risks and pitfalls.



Listen as a panel of distinguished practitioners and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with a comprehensive guide on Section 101 Patent Eligibility. Speakers will delve into an in-depth analysis of the most notable patent cases and court decisions. They will also provide the audience with practical strategies in bringing out the best in a rapidly evolving legal climate.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



· Section 101 Patent Eligibility: Legal Overview

· Trends and Updates

· Notable Court Rulings

· Common Risks and Pitfalls

· Best Litigation Practices



About Anthony Fuga



Anthony Fuga is a Chicago intellectual property litigator and represents clients – plaintiffs or defendants – in all forms of IP disputes. Mr. Fuga represents clients in patent, trade secret, trademark, copyright and Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) disputes. He has experience with a wide range of technologies from computer systems and software to mechanical devices, and he is well-versed in all aspects of the litigation process, including depositions, dispositive motions, experts, Markman and trial proceedings and appeals. Mr. Fuga has recently had several successful wins litigating Section 101, both at the district court and appellate level. He also serves as an editor and author for Holland & Knight's Section 101 Blog that features news and analysis concerning 35 U.S.C. § 101.



About Holland & Knight LLP



Holland & Knight is a global law firm with more than 1,300 lawyers and other professionals in 28 offices throughout the world. The firm’s lawyers provide representation in litigation, business, real estate and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



