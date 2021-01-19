TechnoEdge Learning Launches New CompTIA Network+ Course as Part of Continued Partnership with CompTIA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Technoedge Learning Press Release

Students in TechnoEdge’s Network+ course will learn the best practices for IT infrastructure and both wired and wireless networks. The skills covered under the CompTIA Network+ certification are vendor-neutral and used in a variety of IT roles.

The CompTIA Network+ certification is a foundational-level IT certification that emphasizes practical skills that IT professionals use to create and maintain networks. Students in TechnoEdge’s Network+ course will learn the best practices for IT infrastructure and both wired and wireless networks. The skills covered under the CompTIA Network+ certification are vendor-neutral and used in a variety of IT roles. The course provides an excellent foundation for anyone looking to transition their careers into IT. CompTIA Network+ certification holders can find work as IS consultants, junior network administrators, network field engineers, system engineers, network field technicians, network support specialists, network analysts, computer technicians, and help desk technicians.



As an accredited CompTIA partner, TechnoEdge uses the latest exam objectives and information to teach their courses. Students learn from CompTIA certified instructors who guide them through the steps of earning a Network+ certification. Students are able to get immediate answers to their questions, along with hands-on training, which fosters a deeper understanding of the course material.



TechnoEdge already offers exam prep courses for the CompTIA Security+ certification and the CompTIA CySA+ certification. These certifications are two of the most widely-recognized cybersecurity certifications. CompTIA Security+ provides the core knowledge required to start a cybersecurity career, and CompTIA CySA+ builds on that core knowledge to further a cybersecurity career.



CompTIA certifications are valued highly in the IT industry. 91% of employers believe IT certifications play a key role in the hiring process, and, according to Dice Report, 3 of the top 10 certifications that help IT professionals find work are CompTIA certifications.



CompTIA is one of the world’s leading tech associations. Established as a not-for-profit organization in 1982, CompTIA is a respected independent source of information for a wide range of technology topics. Their emphasis on practical, vendor-neutral skills, and industry relevant education aligns with the values hold at TechnoEdge Learning.



TechnoEdge invites all aspiring and established IT professionals to register for the upcoming course. Prepare for the Network+ exam, earn a certification, and validate skill sets.



About TechnoEdge Learning

TechnoEdge Learning is a member of the Ashton Education network which together with its members has over 20 years of experience in the educational sector and is a leader in Canada in delivering opportunities for quality education, testing and research to improve lives now and in the future.



Richa Dev

+1 (778) 372-8463



www.technoedgelearning.ca



