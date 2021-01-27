Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Collier Capital Club Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Collier Capital Club Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Collier Capital Club Selected to be an Additional and Primary Venue for 1 Million Cups to Coincide with Upcoming Business Incubator Launch

Centrally located in Wilson Professional Center on Airport-Pulling Road between Pine Ridge Road and Golden Gate Parkway, Collier Capital Club offers a variety of Memberships: Private Offices, Dedicated Desks, Co-Working Seating, Virtual Offices, Social Memberships, Corporate Memberships and Day Passes. All Memberships are Limited.

Naples, FL, January 27, 2021 --(



Based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation developed 1 Million Cups in 2012 - a free program designed to educate, engage and inspire Entrepreneurs around the country. Through the power of volunteers, 1 Million Cups has grown to more than 160 communities.



“1 Million Cups has grown to more than 160 communities, including 11 in Florida. 1 Million Cups events are organized by more than 800 volunteers in 40+ states, one U.S. territory, and six-time zones,” states Carmen. “Over a cup of coffee, 1 Million Cups allows Entrepreneurs and startups to present information about their businesses or ideas, get feedback and make connections with potential customers and investors. 1 Million Cups communities across the nation aim to present an inclusive and supportive front door to their local entrepreneurial ecosystems.”



“1 Million Cups provides Entrepreneurs with the opportunity to touch their local community in new ways with the intent of stimulating new ideas with the goal of helping the presenter grow their business through group-think,” Thomas adds. “1MC is not a platform for Entrepreneurs to “Pitch” their business, so the high-pressure associated with pitching is removed and enables presenters to practice their public speaking, as well. For Entrepreneurs who do need a platform and pathway to Pitch, the Collier Capital Club Incubator and Mentorship Program will prepare them to be ready to pitch groups of Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Funds, and Entrepreneurial-focused Family Offices,” states Thomas.



“We’ve always envisioned Collier Capital Club to not only be a Co-Working space for established companies but also a hub for startups who can utilize our other members’ services and mentorship in growing their new businesses,” Shayne adds. “We have had many investors reach out to us inquiring if and when we will be launching an incubator and now the next steps to take are getting our information out to local Entrepreneurs and startups that our program exists along with creating relationships with local Marquee Companies and Educational Institutions to act as Sponsors and Mentors to our program Attendees.”



Those interested in joining or learning more about Collier Capital Club’s Incubator can complete the online application here https://colliercapitalclub.com/incubator-application/



Once completed, Applicants will be added to a list of interested parties to be notified when the program launches.



For Investors interested in networking with, becoming Advisors of, or Mentors of Entrepreneurs, the signup form can be found here: https://colliercapitalclub.com/investor-advisor-network-signup/ (this form is not a solicitation for investment or an offering of any kind).



For local businesses and startups interested in joining 1 Million cups, the application can be found here: https://www.1millioncups.com/present



For more information and to reserve your Office or Memberships please visit CollierCapitalClub.com or call 239-325-1115. Find @CollierCapitalClub on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest news and events. Naples, FL, January 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Collier Capital Club, Naples’ Premier Co-Working, Virtual, and Private Office Club, has been selected to be an additional and primary venue for 1 Million Cups Naples events. Founders Thomas O’Riordan and Shayne Faerber joined the Naples 1MC Organizer Team working alongside 1MC Lead Organizer Carmen Dawson and will be co-hosting events and mentoring out of Collier Capital Club, the first of which was held virtually on January 13th in one of their two conference rooms.Based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation developed 1 Million Cups in 2012 - a free program designed to educate, engage and inspire Entrepreneurs around the country. Through the power of volunteers, 1 Million Cups has grown to more than 160 communities.“1 Million Cups has grown to more than 160 communities, including 11 in Florida. 1 Million Cups events are organized by more than 800 volunteers in 40+ states, one U.S. territory, and six-time zones,” states Carmen. “Over a cup of coffee, 1 Million Cups allows Entrepreneurs and startups to present information about their businesses or ideas, get feedback and make connections with potential customers and investors. 1 Million Cups communities across the nation aim to present an inclusive and supportive front door to their local entrepreneurial ecosystems.”“1 Million Cups provides Entrepreneurs with the opportunity to touch their local community in new ways with the intent of stimulating new ideas with the goal of helping the presenter grow their business through group-think,” Thomas adds. “1MC is not a platform for Entrepreneurs to “Pitch” their business, so the high-pressure associated with pitching is removed and enables presenters to practice their public speaking, as well. For Entrepreneurs who do need a platform and pathway to Pitch, the Collier Capital Club Incubator and Mentorship Program will prepare them to be ready to pitch groups of Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Funds, and Entrepreneurial-focused Family Offices,” states Thomas.“We’ve always envisioned Collier Capital Club to not only be a Co-Working space for established companies but also a hub for startups who can utilize our other members’ services and mentorship in growing their new businesses,” Shayne adds. “We have had many investors reach out to us inquiring if and when we will be launching an incubator and now the next steps to take are getting our information out to local Entrepreneurs and startups that our program exists along with creating relationships with local Marquee Companies and Educational Institutions to act as Sponsors and Mentors to our program Attendees.”Those interested in joining or learning more about Collier Capital Club’s Incubator can complete the online application here https://colliercapitalclub.com/incubator-application/Once completed, Applicants will be added to a list of interested parties to be notified when the program launches.For Investors interested in networking with, becoming Advisors of, or Mentors of Entrepreneurs, the signup form can be found here: https://colliercapitalclub.com/investor-advisor-network-signup/ (this form is not a solicitation for investment or an offering of any kind).For local businesses and startups interested in joining 1 Million cups, the application can be found here: https://www.1millioncups.com/presentFor more information and to reserve your Office or Memberships please visit CollierCapitalClub.com or call 239-325-1115. Find @CollierCapitalClub on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest news and events. Contact Information Collier Capital Club Inc.

Shayne Faerber

239-325-1115



https://www.colliercapitalclub.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Collier Capital Club Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend