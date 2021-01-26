Atlanta-Based Hip Hop and Rap Artist Taz Forte Has Released the EP "Home Team"





His addiction to originality and consistent improvisations deliver a style that is not easily duplicated. Modern Hip Hop production and Trap beats complement his lyrics well. Atlanta, GA, January 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Atlanta-based Hip Hop and Rap artist Taz Forte is expecting his EP, “Home Team” to be on all platforms soon. This tape aims to have listeners on cloud nine; after enjoying a series of big hits, Taz Forte is continuing the momentum with one victorious run after another, and “Home Team” isn’t the end.“Home Team” consists of seven tracks and listeners can enjoy a selection of unique-quality tracks. The tracks offer many glimpses into his life and experiences. Whatever he conveys through his music, he does with style.His addiction to originality and consistent improvisations deliver a style that is not easily duplicated. Modern Hip Hop production and Trap beats complement his lyrics well.