Anansi Launches ARtistica. The First AR Mobile Platform Dedicated to Showcasing in the Real World the Work of the 3d Artist's Community.

Anansi, a London based IT company specialised in XR, Artificial Intelligence and Software Development, is launching a new AR application that allows users to experience Digital Art and Holograms places in emblematic locations around the world. The app has been rolled out first in London, but the company is looking to expand its range quickly.

"So, instead of shutting down everything and move to Europe (like the government suggest) I have tried to turn things around and started to work on a number of IPs that would have the benefit of improving our portfolio, with the hope to gain visibility and possibly new clients while we showcase the benefits that these technologies could bring to other industries.



"ARtistica is an iOS and Android app that uses XR, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced geo-positioning to experience our cities' space in new ways.



"We bring into the world a fantastic new layer made with the creation of talented Digital Artists, using cutting edge technologies to provide a real taste of AR.



"ARtistica is an active project with a solid roadmap. There is a lot of ideas that we want to develop during the year. Besides enlarging our Artists and Content Creators' community, we have a few exciting new functionalities that we are working on. Some of them include:



- a DeepFake exhibition from the French artist Q l'Atone;

- AR Artistic Paths and Treasure Hunts;

- Face Recognition;

- an end-to-end encrypted chat system to communicate and share within the application

- an advance photogrammetry scanner to create detailed scans of the world.



"We have already a busy release schedule between Valentine Day and the Summer. However, we keep the calendar flexible. Many functionalities (like the AR Treasure Hunt) are kept parked until it is safe for people to be out again.



"And of course, we are already working to make the app compatible with the new AR Smart Glasses that Facebook and Apple will release this year.



"Our vision is to create a fun app for users to enjoy and have memorable experiences and, for Creatives and Artists, to have a platform to showcase their work and engage the public in new interactive ways.



"We are open to considering a wide range of works, from video productions, 2D images, 3D animations, static holograms, and even small augmented reality games. We also hope to expand our collaborations to Museums and other organisations from the Culture and Entertainment sectors."



Those wishing to learn more about Anansi and the ARtistica Project can do so at https://anansi.london/the-artistica-project/



The app can be found on both

PlayStore > https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Anansi.Artistica

Yuri Alfano

+447542993266



https://anansi.london/



