The Beacon Group Welcomes Charles Coit as Director in the Technology Practice


Portland, ME, February 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Beacon Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Coit as Director joining their Technology practice. Mr. Coit will work alongside Logan Pettinato, Associate Director in the Technology practice and Beacon’s President and CEO Cliff Farrah.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Beacon team and am excited to help our Technology clients achieve their growth goals,” said Charles.

Mr. Coit brings more than a decade of technology and strategy experience to the firm, having begun his career at Forrester Research where he consulted to tech executives and most recently serving as part of the Strategy & Planning team at Amadeus IT Group before joining Beacon.

“Charlie is such a great addition to our firm and our team,” said Cliff Farrah, Beacon’s President and CEO. “He brings experience, knowledge and strong work ethic wrapped with an attitude that explains his great success to date. I am so very pleased to be working with him as we help our clients navigate this complex and changing market environment.”

Mr. Coit graduated from the Yale School of Management with an MBA and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with a minor in Creative Writing from Colby College. Outside of work, Charles enjoys exploring the Maine coast with his young family and spending time on the golf course and the hockey rink.
