Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient and Kiwi Group Inc. Sign a Partnership Agreement to Assist Their Clients in Designing Technology and Planning Implementation Strategies

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Kiwi Group Inc., a company that specializes in CRM & Third-Party Application Selection, CRM Design & Implementation of New Systems, and Tuning Up Existing CRM Strategies that are based in Minnesota, USA.

Marietta, GA, February 10, 2021 --(



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



At the Kiwi Group Inc., they are unique birds of the technology landscape. Their approach to Salesforce CRM is practical, considerate, and smart because they get it, technology should work for their clients, not the other way around. Kiwi Group Inc consults with organizations and nonprofits of all sizes to help make their complex business processes simple by automating them in Salesforce. Whether it’s implementing a Salesforce program from scratch or fixing what is broken in their clients existing system, they take a holistic, friendly approach and always keep clients end-users top of mind.



“We have found that when a client’s ERP system is able to talk to Salesforce it improves the sales processes and increases the accuracy of product forecasting. The most relevant data is stored in one centralized location which saves end-users a lot of time and provides actionable information,” said Tracy Ericksen, Owner of Kiwi Group Inc. “We are very pleased with Commercient’s solution to sync ERP systems like Sage and Quickbooks to Salesforce. They have an excellent team and the implementation and the ongoing service is excellent. This valuable connection allows clients to get the return on investment they were looking for when they invested in Salesforce,” she explained.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are excited to be partners with Kiwi Group,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “Through their extensive knowledge about Salesforce, coupled with Commercient SYNC, clients will not be disappointed in making business decisions simple through the use of Salesforce. We both provide the tools for implementation, integration, and automation in Salesforce according to what the client needs,” he explained.



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Marietta, GA, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with Kiwi Group Inc., a company that specializes in CRM & Third-Party Application Selection, CRM Design & Implementation of New Systems, and Tuning Up Existing CRM Strategies.With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.At the Kiwi Group Inc., they are unique birds of the technology landscape. Their approach to Salesforce CRM is practical, considerate, and smart because they get it, technology should work for their clients, not the other way around. Kiwi Group Inc consults with organizations and nonprofits of all sizes to help make their complex business processes simple by automating them in Salesforce. Whether it’s implementing a Salesforce program from scratch or fixing what is broken in their clients existing system, they take a holistic, friendly approach and always keep clients end-users top of mind.“We have found that when a client’s ERP system is able to talk to Salesforce it improves the sales processes and increases the accuracy of product forecasting. The most relevant data is stored in one centralized location which saves end-users a lot of time and provides actionable information,” said Tracy Ericksen, Owner of Kiwi Group Inc. “We are very pleased with Commercient’s solution to sync ERP systems like Sage and Quickbooks to Salesforce. They have an excellent team and the implementation and the ongoing service is excellent. This valuable connection allows clients to get the return on investment they were looking for when they invested in Salesforce,” she explained.As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.“We are excited to be partners with Kiwi Group,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “Through their extensive knowledge about Salesforce, coupled with Commercient SYNC, clients will not be disappointed in making business decisions simple through the use of Salesforce. We both provide the tools for implementation, integration, and automation in Salesforce according to what the client needs,” he explained.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend