Ayub Academy to Introduce Unique Socialization and Networking Program for Virtual Students

Ayub Academy is a private school in New York City, offering classes to students in kindergarten through eighth grade, both on-campus and virtually from over 40 countries. New York, NY, February 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Starting in August 2021, Ayub Academy will be starting a program called Social Hour for the academic year.In every city around the world that Ayub Academy enrolls its students from, the school is forging partnerships with sports academies, clubs and local area school campuses to allow any student that holds an Ayub Academy's school identification card to gain full access to opportunities. For example, sporting and other events to socialize and network with others in the same age group."This will be an initiative unique to Ayub Academy, and no school anywhere in the world, allowing learning from home, has introduced it to date," Alisa Ferguson, Assistant Director of External Relations at Ayub Academy, said.About Ayub Academy:Ayub Academy is a private school in New York City, offering classes to students in kindergarten through eighth grade, both on-campus and virtually from over 40 countries. Contact Information Ayub Academy LLC

Alisa Ferguson

+1-212-518-3270



https://ayubacademy.org



