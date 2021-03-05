Carl Rickenbaugh Joins Securisyn Medical, LLC as Chief Strategy Officer

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Securisyn Medical Press Release

Highlands Ranch, CO, March 05, 2021 --(



“Carl is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team. He brings diversity of thought and major public and private equity company experience at the executive level, as well as a strong background and successful track record in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and new market entry for medical device and pharmaceutical products. We believe he will bring a valuable perspective to Securisyn as we continue to innovate, expand and implement our airway breathing and smooth tube portfolio securement global strategy,” said Mark Bruning, Securisyn’s President and CEO.



“I am excited to join Securisyn’s deeply talented team,” said Mr. Rickenbaugh. “I got to know Securisyn through their participation as only one of six companies selected nationally for the inaugural Mayo Clinic and ASU MedTech Accelerator in 2019, where I served as a M&A subject matter expert speaker. Securisyn’s mission resonates deeply for me, with the aim to bring a game changing portfolio of medical smooth tube securement products addressing a major unmet gap in treating some of our most vulnerable people undergoing critical medical care in the ICU, OR, ER and out-of-hospital sites.”



Mr. Rickenbaugh, a medical device industry veteran with decades of experience building businesses through strategic acquisitions, will be responsible for driving Securisyn’s global business strategy and leading collaborations with Strategic partners. He most recently served as the Vice President of Global Business Development and Strategy for Clinical Innovations, LLC (“CI”), one of the largest medical device businesses exclusively focused on labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care. He exited that role following the successful sale of CI to Laborie Medical, LLC, who acquired Clinical Innovations in 2020 for $525M, from Private Equity owner EQT. He has served for 13 years as Vice President of New Business Development at Bard Peripheral Vascular (BPV), preceded by positions of increasing commercial development responsibility at Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Marion Laboratories. While at BPV, Mr. Rickenbaugh drove a highly productive M&A function that brought a series of significant new growth product platforms to a major division of CR Bard, a 110+ year global medical device company acquired by Becton Dickinson for $24B in 2017.



Mr. Rickenbaugh continues to serve in Board of Director positions for three medical device companies: Paragonix Technologies (cardiac and major organ transplant), and as Chairman of Limaca (advanced endoscopic biopsy) and Chairman of Omeq Medical (sensor-based epidural placement system). Mr. Rickenbaugh has two Master’s Degrees: an MBA from Georgetown University, School of Business, Washington, DC, and an MA in Industrial Relations from University of Cincinnati.



About Securisyn Medical, LLC.

