Issu3 - New Entertainment & Lifestyle Blog Launches in Nigeria


Lagos, Nigeria, March 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- issu3 which launched in the early days of 2021 promises to be one of the best digital destinations for the latest celebrity, entertainment, music, lifestyle, & fashion.

issu3 shall report everything awesome and important going on in the world of Nigerian Entertainment in a way that’s lively, engaging, positive, respectful and timely.

issu3.com also delivers exciting entertainment content via the Issu3 YouTube channel and our Facebook page. The site itself also features exclusive TV show previews and film clips, plus their own exclusive news videos with plans to launch a weekly podcast that features weekly news updates and interviews with the hottest stars.

