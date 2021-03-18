Issu3 - New Entertainment & Lifestyle Blog Launches in Nigeria

Press Releases TheIssu3 Press Release

issu3 shall report everything awesome and important going on in the world of Nigerian Entertainment in a way that’s lively, engaging, positive, respectful and timely.



issu3.com also delivers exciting entertainment content via the Issu3 YouTube channel and our Facebook page. The site itself also features exclusive TV show previews and film clips, plus their own exclusive news videos with plans to launch a weekly podcast that features weekly news updates and interviews with the hottest stars.



Press and Media Inquiries: contact@issu3.com

Olumide Gideon

2349151882037



issu3.com



