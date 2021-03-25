Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases COBAIT Press Release

Receive press releases from COBAIT: By Email RSS Feeds: COBAIT Launches Business Management Software BizTRAQ

COBAIT, headquartered in Houston, has recently launched their flagship product BizTRAQ, a scalable and customizable business management software to help streamline business processes. Already garnering positive reviews from its users, it is being described as one of the leading productivity tools for success in the workplace, especially during the pandemic.

Houston, TX, March 25, 2021 --(



COBAIT's latest innovation BizTRAQ is a subscription-based application that has been designed to be a single solution to manage all business needs - enabling businesses to administer and oversee operations and workflows within one application seamlessly. The cloud-based software makes it possible for businesses to connect their workforce, clients, vendors, and partners remotely from anywhere in real time. One of the resourceful product features is the scope to enable custom modules for specific business needs without the need for any development.



“Most businesses don't need a complicated solution to streamline their business processes. They need a solution implemented in small, scalable and manageable chunks to minimize complexity and simplify the process,” says CEO Rafey Kazi, a top performing executive with an 18-year track record of innovation and success in managing, expanding, and growing global IT organizations, including C-Level experience with fortune 500 company.



"BizTRAQ has been fast garnering positive reviews from its users. Although its primary function is to allow the creation of tickets and assign tasks so businesses can manage and track company incidents and prevent organizations from ever missing out on issues (internal or for external vendors or clients), that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to BizTRAQ," adds Rafey.



BizTRAQ has a "Records & Contracts" module, which helps companies to easily keep, access and share important documents and records such as licenses, permits, insurance and bills along with their due and expiration dates. The application helps with seamless tracking of all contacts, assigning them tasks and associating them with any record or document within the system. The single application makes it possible for business, sales, or marketing contacts to be created and maintained.



The product’s feature also makes it possible for users to manage and create tickets based on all business assets. Inventories can be separated and categorized allowing organizations to maintain different inventories for internal and external use.



The Human Resources module facilitates the management of employee records electronically. Employees can fill out paperwork remotely and employers can maintain all records and data securely. The HR module has been specifically developed with modern companies in mind.



Accomplished leaders and masterminds of BizTRAQ recognized that management of projects gets tougher when multiple and complicated tools are involved. BizTRAQ was thus designed to provide a tool that requires very little Project Management experience and yet extremely efficient and effective. A simple yet comprehensive dashboard provides a bird's-eye view of daily tasks, tickets, expiration and due dates, announcements and more.



COBAIT boasts of delivering end-to-end packages for Practices, Emergency Rooms, Hospitals, and Healthcare organizations with comprehensive HIPAA compliant products and solutions. When it comes to HIPAA, PCI, or any other Compliance & Training, BizTRAQ provides a comprehensive and compliant solution to maintain records, policies, procedures, and training. Business and employee compliance can be tracked and managed without having to leave the portal.



“Our continued success amidst the pandemic is a testament to our commitment, strategic talent, leadership, and vision. Going into 2021 and beyond, to make sure that businesses remain unhampered, security will have to provide the blanket that protects users, data and infrastructure against growing threats targeting a decentralized workforce. Business processes need to be streamlined, devices and applications optimized, and business lifecycle strategies bolstered. Business infrastructure strategies will need to shift towards collaboration and reliable tools that will preserve productivity and inclusion,” says Shah Hossain, President of COBAIT. Houston, TX, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Established in 2000, COBAIT has been delivering and expanding advanced technology solutions for over two decades now and providing businesses and organizations with purpose-built software products and tailored management solutions. With combined experience from Fortune 500 companies and vertical specific advisors, COBAIT has partnered with global organizations and has been brilliantly executing on complex initiatives in a cost-effective manner.COBAIT's latest innovation BizTRAQ is a subscription-based application that has been designed to be a single solution to manage all business needs - enabling businesses to administer and oversee operations and workflows within one application seamlessly. The cloud-based software makes it possible for businesses to connect their workforce, clients, vendors, and partners remotely from anywhere in real time. One of the resourceful product features is the scope to enable custom modules for specific business needs without the need for any development.“Most businesses don't need a complicated solution to streamline their business processes. They need a solution implemented in small, scalable and manageable chunks to minimize complexity and simplify the process,” says CEO Rafey Kazi, a top performing executive with an 18-year track record of innovation and success in managing, expanding, and growing global IT organizations, including C-Level experience with fortune 500 company."BizTRAQ has been fast garnering positive reviews from its users. Although its primary function is to allow the creation of tickets and assign tasks so businesses can manage and track company incidents and prevent organizations from ever missing out on issues (internal or for external vendors or clients), that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to BizTRAQ," adds Rafey.BizTRAQ has a "Records & Contracts" module, which helps companies to easily keep, access and share important documents and records such as licenses, permits, insurance and bills along with their due and expiration dates. The application helps with seamless tracking of all contacts, assigning them tasks and associating them with any record or document within the system. The single application makes it possible for business, sales, or marketing contacts to be created and maintained.The product’s feature also makes it possible for users to manage and create tickets based on all business assets. Inventories can be separated and categorized allowing organizations to maintain different inventories for internal and external use.The Human Resources module facilitates the management of employee records electronically. Employees can fill out paperwork remotely and employers can maintain all records and data securely. The HR module has been specifically developed with modern companies in mind.Accomplished leaders and masterminds of BizTRAQ recognized that management of projects gets tougher when multiple and complicated tools are involved. BizTRAQ was thus designed to provide a tool that requires very little Project Management experience and yet extremely efficient and effective. A simple yet comprehensive dashboard provides a bird's-eye view of daily tasks, tickets, expiration and due dates, announcements and more.COBAIT boasts of delivering end-to-end packages for Practices, Emergency Rooms, Hospitals, and Healthcare organizations with comprehensive HIPAA compliant products and solutions. When it comes to HIPAA, PCI, or any other Compliance & Training, BizTRAQ provides a comprehensive and compliant solution to maintain records, policies, procedures, and training. Business and employee compliance can be tracked and managed without having to leave the portal.“Our continued success amidst the pandemic is a testament to our commitment, strategic talent, leadership, and vision. Going into 2021 and beyond, to make sure that businesses remain unhampered, security will have to provide the blanket that protects users, data and infrastructure against growing threats targeting a decentralized workforce. Business processes need to be streamlined, devices and applications optimized, and business lifecycle strategies bolstered. Business infrastructure strategies will need to shift towards collaboration and reliable tools that will preserve productivity and inclusion,” says Shah Hossain, President of COBAIT. Contact Information COBAIT

Laura Mohiuddin

832-900-9077



https://cobait.com

9494 Southwest Fwy

Houston, Texas 77074

(713) 400-9900



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from COBAIT Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend