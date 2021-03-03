Acnodes' Full HD 144Hz Industrial LCD Monitors for the Gaming and E-Sports Industry.



Industrial LCD monitors with a 17.3" or 27" 1920 x 1080 FHD 144Hz LED backlight LCD monitor designed for industrial applications and the gaming and Esports industry.

Full HD 144Hz Open Frame Monitors:



PMW6173-MF: Open frame monitor with a 17.3 1920 x 1080 FHD 144Hz LED backlight LCD monitor designed for industrial applications and the gaming and Esports industry. The monitor comes with VGA + DVI-D video input, universal or VESA (100mm) mount, and 100/240VAC power adapter. Option for HDMI input, multiple or single point touch screen, quad display module, and DC power supply.



PMW6270-MF: Open frame monitor with a 27" 1920 x 1080 FHD 144Hz LED backlight LCD monitor designed for industrial applications and the gaming and Esports industry. The monitor comes with VGA + DVI-D + HDMI 1.4 video input, universal or panel (100mm) mount, and 100/240VAC power adapter. Option for Projected Capacitive type touch screen, quad display module, and DC power supply.



Full HD 144Hz Panel Mount Monitors:



APW5173-MF: Panel mount monitor with a 17.3 inch 1920 x 1080 FHD 144Hz LED backlight LCD panel, VGA + DVI-D video input, panel or VESA mount, and an aluminum front bezel. Option for IP65 rated front bezel, multiple or single point touch screen, HDMI input, quad display module, and DC power supply.



APW5270-MF: Panel mount monitor with a 27 inch 1920 x 1080 FHD 144Hz LED backlight LCD panel, VGA + DVI-D + HDMI 1.4 video input, panel or VESA mount, and an aluminum front bezel. Option for IP65 rated front bezel, Projected Capacitive type touch screen, 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, quad display module, and DC power supply.



Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or contact us at info@acnodes.com.



Acnodes Corporation

