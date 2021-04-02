Big Announcement from 5310 Publishing About New Service Promises to Disrupt the Industry

Press Releases 5310 Publishing Press Release

Traditional publishing company announces a new service in April that promises to “change everything.” Readers can go to the company’s website to get notified about it.

Windsor, Canada, April 02, 2021 --(



Since September 2020, he has seen more and more people submitting manuscripts and buying books. 5310 Publishing has operations worldwide, selling books in 127 countries and multiple languages. Since 2018, 5310 has published all genres of adult and young adult books, fiction, non-fiction, and coloring books.



When asked about the company’s success, Eric said, “I don’t know if this is related to the fact that more people have been writing since lockdowns started a year ago, or if our company has been successful in adapting to new markets. I believe it’s a mix of both.”



Creative director Alex Williams said, “It’s the digital era, and since we started three years ago, we’ve always focused on being online.” The company’s success can be massively attributed to its social media presence and thinking ahead during the pandemic. “So many other businesses and publishers out there still haven’t adapted to the digital world. It’s all online now, and we’ve proven over and over again with our success that online is the way to go!”



5310 Publishing’s accomplishments can also be attributed to their successful authors. Cori Nevruz, with her debut thriller, “Dirty Laundry: Not Everything is What it Seems,” has been causing significant noise in the media. “We’re getting so much hype for 'Dirty Laundry,' and it is absolutely helping us out.” Not long ago, 5310 Publishing announced that they would be translating "Dirty Laundry" to Brazilian Portuguese (titled “Os Segredos de Samantha” in Brazil, coming in August.)



About 5310 Publishing: 5310 Publishing has operations worldwide, selling books in 127 countries and multiple languages. Since 2018, 5310 has published all genres of adult and YA books, fiction and non-fiction, in book and ebook formats.



