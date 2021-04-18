Optician India Releases Its Jan. - March, 2021 Digital Edition

The Main Magazine and the Luxury Edition in Print were launched in 2015 and in Digital in 2020. The digital publication has revolutionized Indian Optical trade with customized content, latest trends and relevant information; garnering the pole position in terms of readership from trade, general public and partnerships with brands. New Delhi, India, April 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Optician India Digital Edition Jan. - Mar. 2021 has come out in the public domain today. The Digital Edition is accessible to all for free and available at https://opticianindia.net/magazine.The cover story "Stigmas, Myths Movies and Spectacles" by Akshita Agrawal is an attempt at generating awareness to lift the barriers for first time spectacle users also supported by a podcast by Nerdy Optometrist Ukti Vora.International Personalities like Dr. Frank Eperjesi, EyeTools Uk & OB Malope have contributed with their articles alongside many leading Indian personalities like Sh Jagannath N, Ms. Vibhinta Verma, Sh Daman Arora, etc.To support and receive the print edition, one can subscribe at https://bit.ly/OI-SubscribeThe Main Magazine and the Luxury Edition in Print were launched in 2015 and in Digital in 2020. The digital publication has revolutionized Indian Optical trade with customized content, latest trends and relevant information; garnering the pole position in terms of readership from trade, general public and partnerships with brands.