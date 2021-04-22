DARJYO is an African Modern Enterprise That is Becoming Increasingly Aspirational

DARJYO is a tech start-up pushing the edge with emerging technologies to advance their business for the future. DARJYO has not only established initiatives driving business success, but also early-stage projects pursued for their watershed potential.

In a short span of time, they have created focused solutions targeted to the African market which takes into account all dynamics and nuances. Global organizations are choosing DARJYO to improve and accelerate their decision making process in the EMEA region and thus increasing their profits and market share.



An IBM Silver Business Partner and an approved Cloud Marketplace Reseller, DARJYO is working with local cloud aggregators to access and sell select IBM Cloud Services (XaaS) offerings via their Cloud marketplace. From hybrid cloud to business consultations in quantum computing, they deliver integrated solutions that address unique customer needs. They are committed to providing their clients with guidance, resources, and tools to uncover new growth opportunities. DARJYO is helping businesses drive efficiency, revenue, and profits through cloud and digital transformation.



While 2019 saw DARJYO awarded IoT Solutions Specialist by Intel for bridging the gap between the physical and digital world through IoT by facilitating solutions more active in environment monitoring (agriculture) and urban infrastructure (smart cities). Retaining Gold Partner in 2020, DARJYO further went on to achieve Platinum status as an Intel Technology Provider, elevating everything they do to new heights. With Intel's strong product portfolio, DARJYO has multiple growth drivers on its side: 5G, cloud and IoT, all continue to grow.



