Longtime NJ Resident and DJ is Joining Local Radio Station, Pop Radio 77

Al Cocchi is bringing his 43 years of experience to Pop Radio 77.

Franklinville, NJ, April 25, 2021 --(



Pop Radio 77 is an online radio station available through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and online at popradio77.com. Though only in operation a short time, Pop Radio 77 has quickly grown into a unique media provider with its own personality and a diverse lineup of original programing featuring Super Hits from the 60s, 70s, & 80s, discussions, special guests, listener requests, contests, and more.



"The reason this music endures so relentlessly is because it's simply better than what's out there today," said Cocchi. "The music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s stands the test of time."



Pop Radio 77 continues to grow and expand its content and programming with new personalities and talent, such as Al Cocchi. Going forward, post-COVID, Pop Radio 77 will look to engage with the community and provide the South Jersey region with live events, promotions, contests, and new content.



Ada Wofford

856-214-5957



popradio77.com



