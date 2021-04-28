Schwartz Republic Advisory Opening Offices in Hong Kong to Serve Investors and Wealth Managers in Rapidly Growing Asia Pacific Regions

Schwartz Republic Advisory, a globally active brokerage firm, announced they are opening an office in Hong Kong. With the addition of Prague, the global brokerage firm now has two entities around the globe in Europe and Hong Kong serving over two hundred and fifty thousand client accounts in more than 170 countries.

Prague, Czech Republic, April 28, 2021 --(



Schwartz Republic Advisory, facilitate clients when trading in currencies, stocks, bonds, options, futures, and funds, opening doors globally with access to 135 stock exchanges in 33 countries with a single trading account. Clients also benefit from the company’s policy buy-low, sell-high pricing, with guaranteed low margin rates and state of the art technology.



"We look forward to spreading knowledge and understanding of capital markets among our future clients all across Central Europe and Asia Pacific," Mr. Schwartz said. Schwartz Republic Advisory founded over 10 years ago by Mr. Schwartz, who emigrated from Hungary to Prague in 1976, the company has grown to become one of the prominent securities firms in the world.



About Schwartz Republic Advisory

Schwartz Republic Advisory Group, administer automated trade execution and management of commodities, securities and foreign exchange 24 hours a day in over 135 stock exchanges in most countries and currencies, using a single Investment Account to clients globally. We offer many services including hedge funds, individual investors, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our long focus on automation and technology has given us the ability to make sure out clients are equipped with a unique platform to help in managing their financial portfolios. We are highly motivated in providing all our clients with competitive low prices, low risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, putting them in a better position to achieve higher returns on all investments. www.schwartzra.com Prague, Czech Republic, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "Establishing an office in Hong Kong is part of our continuing trend of opening entities around the world to support our growing universal presence,” said Henrik Schwartz, CEO of Schwartz Republic Advisory. “We plan to make Hong Kong the center of our operations for Central Asia to keep up with account growth, which is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe and around the globe." Over a quarter of Schwartz Republic Advisory accounts now come from Asia, and growth has been robust. As of April 2, client accounts worldwide have grown over 50% from the previous year.Schwartz Republic Advisory, facilitate clients when trading in currencies, stocks, bonds, options, futures, and funds, opening doors globally with access to 135 stock exchanges in 33 countries with a single trading account. Clients also benefit from the company’s policy buy-low, sell-high pricing, with guaranteed low margin rates and state of the art technology."We look forward to spreading knowledge and understanding of capital markets among our future clients all across Central Europe and Asia Pacific," Mr. Schwartz said. Schwartz Republic Advisory founded over 10 years ago by Mr. Schwartz, who emigrated from Hungary to Prague in 1976, the company has grown to become one of the prominent securities firms in the world.About Schwartz Republic AdvisorySchwartz Republic Advisory Group, administer automated trade execution and management of commodities, securities and foreign exchange 24 hours a day in over 135 stock exchanges in most countries and currencies, using a single Investment Account to clients globally. We offer many services including hedge funds, individual investors, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our long focus on automation and technology has given us the ability to make sure out clients are equipped with a unique platform to help in managing their financial portfolios. We are highly motivated in providing all our clients with competitive low prices, low risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, putting them in a better position to achieve higher returns on all investments. www.schwartzra.com