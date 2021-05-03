Schwartz Republic Advisory Are Pleased to Inform You We Have Appointed Geoffrey Eton to Run Our Fast Growing Asia Pacific Sector

Geoffrey Eton is a highly qualified finance officer, with an impressive career in heading up the financial sector. Before joining Schwartz Republic Advisory, he spent five years as Custody Operations Manager at Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, where he was Division of Corporation Finance Chief Finance Officer, with a team of 20 staff. responsible for managing corporate clients and institutional clients across China, Europe and America.

Commenting on his career change, Geoffrey Eton said: “I am always looking for new challenges to forward my career and I feel that can be achieved, working alongside a great team of experienced financial advisers at Schwartz Republic Advisory.”



Henrik Schwartz, CEO Schwartz Republic Advisory, commented: “Geoffrey Eton is without doubt the best man for the job with an exceptionally qualified financial services record, he will bring his much appreciated skill and knowledge to the Schwartz Republic Advisory’s Institutional department. His dedication and expertise will be crucial as Schwartz Republic Advisory undergoes, a revamp of its core investment procedures over the next few months. I have founded the company our financial and Institutional Department upon firm foundations, which is critical if we are to further enhance our already present robust client focus.”



About Schwartz Republic Advisory

Schwartz Republic Advisory Group, administer automated trade execution and management of commodities, securities and foreign exchange 24 hours a day in over 135 stock exchanges in most countries and currencies, using a single Investment Account to clients globally. Schwartz Republic Advisory offer many services including hedge funds, individual investors, financial advisors and introducing brokers. With a long-term focus on automation and technology we have the ability to make sure out clients are equipped with a unique platform to help in managing their financial portfolios. Schwartz Republic Advisory are highly motivated in providing all clients with competitive low prices, low risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, putting them in a better position to achieve higher returns on all investments. www.schwartzra.com